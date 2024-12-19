Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DELL

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Dell Technologies.

Looking at options history for Dell Technologies DELL we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $688,663 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,063,784.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $145.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dell Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dell Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $145.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dell Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.3 $11.85 $12.3 $115.00 $246.0K 29 215 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $13.4 $13.15 $13.35 $110.00 $133.5K 278 0 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $9.55 $9.35 $9.35 $110.00 $130.9K 640 144 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.8 $4.35 $4.45 $90.00 $129.0K 90 290 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.65 $5.4 $5.4 $120.00 $108.0K 2.4K 1.0K

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dell Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Dell Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,797,437, the price of DELL is down -0.29% at $112.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Expert Opinions on Dell Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $150.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $156. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $142. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Melius Research keeps a Buy rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $155.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.