Walt Disney's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Walt Disney DIS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $269,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $220,130.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $150.0 for Walt Disney, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $10.95 $10.7 $10.76 $125.00 $269.0K 129 4 DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $38.25 $36.6 $37.5 $90.00 $37.5K 525 10 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.0 $9.5 $9.7 $150.00 $33.9K 44 70 DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $9.95 $9.3 $9.65 $150.00 $33.7K 44 35 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $31.5 $29.35 $30.8 $100.00 $30.8K 216 12

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walt Disney, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Walt Disney

With a volume of 3,884,525, the price of DIS is up 2.27% at $115.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Walt Disney

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $128.33333333333334.

* An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $130. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $120. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Walt Disney, maintaining a target price of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walt Disney, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.