Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies PLTR we detected 52 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $652,406 and 43, calls, for a total amount of $3,852,914.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $22.0 to $90.0 for Palantir Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Palantir Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Palantir Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $22.0 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.45 $8.35 $8.45 $72.50 $244.2K 1.5K 754 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $44.0 $43.7 $43.82 $32.00 $196.8K 5.8K 121 PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $43.5 $43.05 $43.32 $32.00 $194.6K 6.1K 125 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $44.0 $43.7 $43.82 $32.00 $175.1K 5.8K 193 PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $43.5 $43.05 $43.32 $32.00 $173.1K 6.1K 197

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Palantir Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Palantir Technologies's Current Market Status

With a volume of 31,299,021, the price of PLTR is up 2.39% at $76.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Palantir Technologies

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $66.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Baird has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $70. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $75. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Underperform rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $44. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

