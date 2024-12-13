GameStop Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards GameStop GME, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GME usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 41 extraordinary options activities for GameStop. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 33 are puts, totaling $1,459,370, and 8 are calls, amounting to $307,195.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $125.0 for GameStop over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of GameStop stands at 10342.91, with a total volume reaching 7,114.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in GameStop, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

GameStop Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.6 $13.3 $13.37 $15.00 $53.4K 5.9K 122 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.2 $4.9 $5.1 $25.00 $50.9K 551 106 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $98.55 $98.55 $98.55 $125.00 $49.2K 4.1K 240 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $98.5 $98.5 $98.5 $125.00 $49.2K 4.1K 250 GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $99.25 $98.5 $98.5 $125.00 $49.2K 4.1K 220

About GameStop

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites. The majority of sales are from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GameStop, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is GameStop Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,029,104, the price of GME is down -1.5% at $28.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 102 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GameStop with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.