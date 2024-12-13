Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UPST

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs UPST.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,110, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $855,434.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $77.5 to $100.0 for Upstart Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Upstart Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Upstart Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $77.5 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.45 $4.2 $4.2 $100.00 $373.4K 11.2K 42 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $3.95 $3.35 $3.95 $80.00 $79.5K 2.1K 345 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.05 $6.85 $6.85 $90.00 $47.9K 5.0K 391 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/27/24 $4.75 $4.6 $4.63 $85.00 $44.4K 1.2K 286 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $19.25 $19.1 $19.1 $85.00 $40.1K 55 23

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Upstart Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,875,855, the price of UPST is up by 8.28%, reaching $83.46.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 60 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Upstart Hldgs

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $84.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Showing optimism, an analyst from Needham upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $100. * An analyst from Redburn Atlantic upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $95. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $57.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

