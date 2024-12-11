Smart Money Is Betting Big In NFLX Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Netflix. Our analysis of options history for Netflix NFLX revealed 62 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $572,504, and 53 were calls, valued at $3,131,297.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $500.0 to $1300.0 for Netflix over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Netflix's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Netflix's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $500.0 to $1300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Netflix 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $25.45 $24.5 $25.0 $840.00 $250.0K 480 200 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $299.75 $297.15 $297.15 $800.00 $208.0K 69 8 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $98.75 $98.1 $98.1 $850.00 $196.2K 944 25 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $197.65 $195.0 $195.0 $1000.00 $195.0K 93 10 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $78.85 $78.3 $78.3 $920.00 $156.6K 252 8

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 280 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm recently began introducing ad-supported subscription plans, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Netflix, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 998,783, the NFLX's price is up by 2.81%, now at $939.05.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

Expert Opinions on Netflix

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $984.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $950. * An analyst from Pivotal Research persists with their Buy rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $1100. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $920. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $950. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $1000.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Netflix, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.