Costco Wholesale Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale COST we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $537,393 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $420,462.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $285.0 and $1360.0 for Costco Wholesale, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Costco Wholesale stands at 355.18, with a total volume reaching 493.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Costco Wholesale, situated within the strike price corridor from $285.0 to $1360.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $43.55 $43.35 $43.35 $940.00 $173.8K 1 42 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/13/24 $27.25 $25.95 $26.25 $995.00 $147.0K 1.2K 60 COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $25.15 $25.1 $25.15 $975.00 $135.7K 140 62 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.15 $4.85 $5.05 $820.00 $80.8K 708 161 COST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $49.4 $47.95 $49.4 $1360.00 $78.7K 22 18

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and boasts over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Costco Wholesale, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 506,910, the price of COST is down -0.89% at $982.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1030.0.

* An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1050. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1000. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1075. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1075. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $950.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

