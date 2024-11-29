Decoding Walt Disney's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walt Disney DIS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Walt Disney. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 12% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $139,292, and 6 are calls, amounting to $336,113.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $120.0 for Walt Disney during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $46.0 $44.8 $46.0 $75.00 $115.0K 376 25 DIS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.3 $2.27 $2.27 $115.00 $112.5K 3.4K 522 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.0 $7.85 $8.0 $115.00 $85.6K 3.6K 8 DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.55 $120.00 $51.8K 3.5K 136 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $1.82 $1.77 $1.82 $116.00 $29.4K 1.7K 207

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

In light of the recent options history for Walt Disney, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 909,998, the DIS's price is down by -0.55%, now at $116.95.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Walt Disney

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $127.2.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Walt Disney, maintaining a target price of $128. * An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $125. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $138.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.