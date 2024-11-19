Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CLSK

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cleanspark CLSK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLSK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Cleanspark.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $717,059, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $507,229.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.5 to $35.0 for Cleanspark during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cleanspark's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cleanspark's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2.5 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.1 $14.05 $14.1 $24.00 $260.7K 1 0 CLSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.4 $20.25 $20.4 $31.00 $255.0K 1 125 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.55 $4.35 $4.53 $13.00 $147.3K 2.3K 336 CLSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.8 $0.79 $0.79 $10.00 $66.2K 4.5K 913 CLSK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $9.8 $7.2 $8.5 $15.00 $51.0K 390 60

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

In light of the recent options history for Cleanspark, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Cleanspark Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 11,020,054, with CLSK's price down by -0.9%, positioned at $13.26.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.