JPMorgan Chase Unusual Options Activity For November 14

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase JPM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $302,243, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $826,893.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $205.0 to $260.0 for JPMorgan Chase during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JPMorgan Chase stands at 3029.5, with a total volume reaching 5,510.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JPMorgan Chase, situated within the strike price corridor from $205.0 to $260.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.1 $8.0 $8.0 $235.00 $292.8K 7.5K 402 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.44 $260.00 $183.9K 4.9K 548 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.25 $4.2 $4.25 $250.00 $104.9K 6.1K 321 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $13.85 $12.7 $13.55 $230.00 $101.6K 5.9K 103 JPM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $9.55 $9.4 $9.48 $245.00 $50.2K 296 158

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JPMorgan Chase, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of JPMorgan Chase

With a trading volume of 3,621,824, the price of JPM is up by 0.35%, reaching $242.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

Expert Opinions on JPMorgan Chase

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $241.0.

An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $241.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JPMorgan Chase options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.