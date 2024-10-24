Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Procter & Gamble

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Procter & Gamble. Our analysis of options history for Procter & Gamble PG revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $486,322, and 2 were calls, valued at $76,343.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $195.0 for Procter & Gamble during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Procter & Gamble options trades today is 230.4 with a total volume of 1,138.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Procter & Gamble's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $195.0 over the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.7 $10.5 $10.7 $170.00 $256.8K 289 256 PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.25 $13.0 $13.0 $175.00 $78.0K 319 83 PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.2 $13.0 $13.0 $175.00 $52.0K 319 128 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.65 $8.55 $8.55 $170.00 $43.5K 280 51 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.71 $1.69 $1.69 $167.50 $38.5K 289 279

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

In light of the recent options history for Procter & Gamble, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Procter & Gamble

With a trading volume of 3,232,922, the price of PG is down by -0.15%, reaching $169.33.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Procter & Gamble

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $172.2.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $163. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $191. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $183. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $164.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Procter & Gamble with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.