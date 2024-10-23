Vertiv Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vertiv Hldgs VRT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Vertiv Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 14%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $48,500, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $754,262.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $130.0 for Vertiv Hldgs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertiv Hldgs stands at 1099.58, with a total volume reaching 3,526.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertiv Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $130.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.0 $3.9 $3.9 $115.00 $136.9K 1.4K 816 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.9 $2.3 $5.0 $115.00 $100.0K 1.4K 220 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.75 $0.8 $1.8 $115.00 $90.0K 934 570 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.0 $23.5 $23.6 $90.00 $59.0K 1.4K 25 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $5.6 $4.8 $5.0 $110.00 $50.0K 611 500

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vertiv Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Vertiv Hldgs's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,014,940, the VRT's price is down by -5.38%, now at $106.42.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Hldgs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $121.0.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $115. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $130. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

