What the Options Market Tells Us About PayPal Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on PayPal Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $217,142, and 9 were calls, valued at $546,600.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $120.0 for PayPal Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.75 $6.6 $6.6 $80.00 $132.0K 21.5K 200 PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $11.35 $11.15 $11.23 $70.00 $112.4K 111 100 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $0.57 $0.52 $0.56 $79.00 $57.8K 3.8K 2.4K PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.85 $24.7 $24.75 $105.00 $49.5K 91 20 PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $44.4 $43.6 $44.0 $42.50 $48.4K 399 12

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,158,821, the price of PYPL is down by -0.64%, reaching $80.42.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now.

Expert Opinions on PayPal Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $84.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Stephens & Co. persists with their Equal-Weight rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $85. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $94. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $92. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $73. * An analyst from Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $80.

