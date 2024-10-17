A Closer Look at PayPal Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on PayPal Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $98,747, and 5 were calls, valued at $168,780.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.5 to $100.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PayPal Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PayPal Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $67.5 to $100.0, over the past month.

PayPal Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.14 $1.05 $1.14 $100.00 $39.5K 48.3K 400 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.95 $12.65 $12.95 $85.00 $38.8K 4.9K 31 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $0.8 $0.77 $0.77 $79.00 $37.6K 2.1K 624 PYPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $3.4 $3.25 $3.31 $79.00 $35.7K 1.4K 107 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.0 $5.95 $5.95 $87.50 $33.3K 403 56

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Current Position of PayPal Holdings

With a volume of 825,678, the price of PYPL is down -0.38% at $80.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PayPal Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.