This Is What Whales Are Betting On General Motors

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on General Motors GM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for General Motors.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $243,598, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,764,752.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $60.0 for General Motors over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for General Motors options trades today is 7054.08 with a total volume of 15,545.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for General Motors's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

General Motors Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.86 $1.67 $1.74 $60.00 $870.0K 18.1K 5.0K GM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $0.89 $0.85 $0.87 $48.00 $174.0K 7.1K 2.0K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.51 $1.46 $1.47 $47.00 $147.0K 10.8K 1.0K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.36 $1.31 $1.32 $47.00 $132.0K 10.8K 2.5K GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.22 $1.1 $1.11 $30.00 $111.0K 6.9K 1.0K

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its us market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but stopped in late 2023 after an accident. It restarted service in 2024 but not in California. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding General Motors, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

General Motors's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 5,775,085, the price of GM is down by -0.73%, reaching $47.58.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About General Motors

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $53.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $42. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $55. * An analyst from Bernstein has revised its rating downward to Market Perform, adjusting the price target to $53. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $54. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on General Motors, maintaining a target price of $61.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.