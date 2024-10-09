Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DAL Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Delta Air Lines. Our analysis of options history for Delta Air Lines DAL revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $934,055, and 9 were calls, valued at $441,764.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $75.0 for Delta Air Lines, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Delta Air Lines options trades today is 1808.2 with a total volume of 10,139.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Delta Air Lines's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $2.0 $1.96 $1.98 $50.00 $396.0K 5.4K 3.4K DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $52.50 $224.9K 252 723 DAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.7 $8.55 $8.7 $52.50 $94.7K 299 290 DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.93 $1.92 $1.92 $50.00 $85.2K 5.4K 1.4K DAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.8 $12.65 $12.7 $45.00 $82.5K 405 65

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned the greatest portion of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Delta Air Lines, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Delta Air Lines's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,021,834, the DAL's price is up by 1.77%, now at $51.52.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Delta Air Lines

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $61.333333333333336.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Delta Air Lines with a target price of $65. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Delta Air Lines, targeting a price of $59.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.