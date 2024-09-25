Spotlight on Applied Mat: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Applied Mat. Our analysis of options history for Applied Mat AMAT revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 21% of traders were bullish, while 64% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $281,506, and 7 were calls, valued at $419,748.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $230.0 for Applied Mat over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Applied Mat's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Applied Mat's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $230.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $59.6 $59.0 $59.0 $150.00 $224.2K 197 39 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $2.81 $2.69 $2.69 $195.00 $61.8K 758 233 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.3 $16.95 $17.25 $200.00 $58.7K 1.3K 194 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.55 $5.5 $5.54 $220.00 $55.4K 3.0K 116 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $0.97 $0.63 $0.75 $190.00 $47.7K 598 3.3K

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Mat, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Applied Mat

With a trading volume of 1,132,198, the price of AMAT is up by 1.09%, reaching $198.92.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Applied Mat

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $209.25.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $185. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $217. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $225. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $210.

