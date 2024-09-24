Behind the Scenes of Apollo Global Management's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Apollo Global Management APO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Apollo Global Management.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $114,190, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $2,226,510.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $77.5 to $140.0 for Apollo Global Management over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Apollo Global Management's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Apollo Global Management's significant trades, within a strike price range of $77.5 to $140.0, over the past month.

Apollo Global Management Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.9 $5.5 $5.8 $140.00 $1.1M 1.1K 3.5K APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.9 $5.6 $5.8 $140.00 $870.0K 1.1K 1.5K APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.8 $5.5 $5.8 $140.00 $81.2K 1.1K 2.1K APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.25 $2.15 $2.25 $122.00 $74.4K 0 331 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.35 $2.15 $2.35 $122.00 $39.7K 0 500

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Apollo Global Management, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Apollo Global Management Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,772,666, with APO's price down by -0.14%, positioned at $125.06.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Apollo Global Management

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $142.5.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $132. * An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $153.

