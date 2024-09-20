ServiceNow Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ServiceNow. Our analysis of options history for ServiceNow NOW revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $148,200, and 7 were calls, valued at $331,595.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $1000.0 for ServiceNow over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ServiceNow's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ServiceNow's whale activity within a strike price range from $400.0 to $1000.0 in the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $23.8 $21.2 $21.52 $930.00 $96.7K 40 88 NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $71.2 $67.5 $69.41 $920.00 $70.7K 201 0 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $134.7 $129.8 $132.0 $1000.00 $66.0K 280 5 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $577.8 $565.3 $568.0 $400.00 $56.8K 19 5 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $435.2 $428.0 $428.0 $540.00 $42.8K 3 1

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ServiceNow, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of ServiceNow

Currently trading with a volume of 517,501, the NOW's price is down by -0.02%, now at $919.06.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days.

Expert Opinions on ServiceNow

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $900.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $900.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ServiceNow with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.