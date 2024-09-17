Decoding AST SpaceMobile's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile ASTS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $237,500, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $710,540.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $45.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AST SpaceMobile's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AST SpaceMobile's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $45.0, over the past month.

AST SpaceMobile Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.9 $16.2 $16.5 $15.00 $165.0K 6.9K 100 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.0 $12.6 $12.7 $45.00 $127.0K 1.2K 403 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.0 $12.6 $12.7 $45.00 $127.0K 1.2K 202 ASTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.8 $11.6 $11.8 $25.00 $118.0K 442 105 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.3 $14.8 $14.8 $35.00 $74.0K 5.7K 63

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AST SpaceMobile, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of AST SpaceMobile

Trading volume stands at 5,259,160, with ASTS's price down by -0.68%, positioned at $29.64.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AST SpaceMobile

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $48.3.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for AST SpaceMobile, targeting a price of $36.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile with a target price of $63.

An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on AST SpaceMobile, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AST SpaceMobile, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.