Behind the Scenes of Unity Software's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Unity Software U.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with U, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Unity Software.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $136,728, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $180,209.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $13.0 to $24.0 for Unity Software over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $24.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.8 $5.9 $20.00 $59.0K 1.7K 100 U CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $17.50 $51.7K 4.5K 1.3K U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $1.02 $0.88 $1.02 $20.00 $50.8K 106 1.0K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $0.32 $0.3 $0.3 $17.50 $38.9K 2.0K 1.6K U CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $1.28 $1.11 $1.11 $18.00 $33.3K 2.2K 6.1K

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Unity Software, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 16,919,503, the U's price is up by 10.69%, now at $19.06.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Unity Software

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

