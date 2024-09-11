Behind the Scenes of Coinbase Glb's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Coinbase Glb COIN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 73 uncommon options trades for Coinbase Glb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,542,978, and 57 are calls, for a total amount of $3,680,090.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $450.0 for Coinbase Glb over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Glb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Glb's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Glb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $25.35 $24.75 $25.15 $150.00 $412.4K 136 565 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $14.6 $14.3 $14.3 $175.00 $357.4K 2.9K 1.9K COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $25.5 $24.85 $24.85 $150.00 $323.0K 136 236 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $19.45 $18.7 $19.2 $120.00 $288.0K 613 155 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.05 $13.65 $14.05 $130.00 $238.8K 870 175

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Coinbase Glb's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 5,163,517, the COIN's price is down by -0.86%, now at $157.1.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Glb

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $169.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Barclays upgrades its rating to Equal-Weight with a revised price target of $169.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coinbase Glb, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.