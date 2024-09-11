A Closer Look at Arista Networks's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Arista Networks ANET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $189,866, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $562,341.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $330.0 for Arista Networks over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Arista Networks stands at 126.12, with a total volume reaching 996.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Arista Networks, situated within the strike price corridor from $240.0 to $330.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $106.3 $106.1 $106.3 $240.00 $148.8K 19 14 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $69.1 $68.0 $68.3 $300.00 $109.2K 125 16 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $30.2 $29.6 $30.0 $330.00 $99.0K 286 15 ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.9 $6.5 $6.88 $260.00 $79.3K 52 119 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $6.6 $6.1 $6.6 $325.00 $66.0K 114 302

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Arista Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Arista Networks

Currently trading with a volume of 1,139,461, the ANET's price is down by 0.0%, now at $326.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 47 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Arista Networks

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $369.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $369.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.