Advanced Micro Devices Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Advanced Micro Devices AMD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Advanced Micro Devices. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $677,466, and 8 are calls, amounting to $699,863.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $150.0 for Advanced Micro Devices during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 8077.56 with a total volume of 21,709.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.85 $8.8 $8.85 $140.00 $407.8K 6.5K 486 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.94 $2.93 $2.94 $105.00 $133.7K 20.6K 573 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.35 $11.25 $11.25 $130.00 $112.5K 17.5K 100 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.0 $2.75 $2.95 $105.00 $77.0K 20.6K 109 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $2.01 $1.99 $1.99 $135.00 $72.1K 3.9K 3.0K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Present Market Standing of Advanced Micro Devices

Currently trading with a volume of 771,044, the AMD's price is up by 0.56%, now at $138.93.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.