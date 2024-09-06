Decoding Palo Alto Networks's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Palo Alto Networks. Our analysis of options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 59% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $1,034,771, and 16 were calls, valued at $693,750.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $500.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale activity within a strike price range from $180.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $26.8 $26.3 $26.5 $320.00 $795.0K 220 305 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $31.8 $31.5 $31.68 $340.00 $142.5K 823 51 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.6 $9.7 $10.6 $293.33 $75.2K 405 51 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.3 $21.4 $21.4 $420.00 $59.9K 309 0 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $42.0 $41.85 $42.0 $320.00 $58.8K 2.1K 26

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Palo Alto Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,291,703, the price of PANW is down by -2.3%, reaching $335.82.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 68 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palo Alto Networks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.