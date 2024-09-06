A Closer Look at Marathon Digital Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings MARA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Marathon Digital Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $114,366, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,086,153.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $50.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Digital Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Digital Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.2 $7.1 $7.17 $10.00 $501.1K 4.9K 1.0K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.95 $0.92 $0.95 $22.00 $94.6K 3.0K 142 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $10.00 $70.0K 25 0 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $0.62 $0.6 $0.6 $14.00 $60.0K 2.3K 2.6K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.05 $8.9 $9.0 $5.00 $54.0K 61 60

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Crypto-currency Machines are located in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marathon Digital Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Marathon Digital Holdings

With a volume of 16,969,492, the price of MARA is down -3.61% at $13.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Marathon Digital Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $12.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Marathon Digital Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.