What the Options Market Tells Us About Citigroup

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $2,631,276 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $940,299.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $65.0 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Citigroup options trades today is 10621.31 with a total volume of 8,224.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Citigroup's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Citigroup 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $8.15 $6.95 $7.1 $60.00 $1.4M 17.8K 3.0K C PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/17/26 $7.1 $6.9 $7.1 $60.00 $355.0K 17.8K 501 C PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/17/26 $7.1 $6.9 $7.1 $60.00 $355.0K 17.8K 500 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.46 $2.38 $2.4 $62.50 $254.4K 27.3K 1.1K C CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $1.59 $1.47 $1.52 $63.00 $168.4K 41 1.1K

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Citigroup, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Citigroup

With a trading volume of 4,063,161, the price of C is down by -1.29%, reaching $61.84.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 38 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Citigroup, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.