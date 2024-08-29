Decoding Eli Lilly's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Eli Lilly LLY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 43 uncommon options trades for Eli Lilly.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $843,905, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,932,867.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $560.0 to $1400.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Eli Lilly's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Eli Lilly's significant trades, within a strike price range of $560.0 to $1400.0, over the past month.

Eli Lilly 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $138.15 $132.45 $135.86 $820.00 $678.0K 315 0 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $191.75 $188.0 $188.98 $790.00 $188.9K 486 10 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $146.0 $139.05 $142.55 $1000.00 $142.5K 77 10 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $411.8 $406.6 $407.65 $560.00 $122.2K 306 3 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $39.3 $38.05 $38.57 $950.00 $115.7K 165 16

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eli Lilly, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Eli Lilly's Current Market Status

With a volume of 506,000, the price of LLY is up 0.22% at $951.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $998.0.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1025.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $885.

An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1030.

An analyst from Berenberg has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1050.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1000.

