Freeport-McMoRan Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan.

Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan FCX we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $124,605 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $507,199.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $39.0 to $60.0 for Freeport-McMoRan during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Freeport-McMoRan's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Freeport-McMoRan's whale trades within a strike price range from $39.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.25 $4.2 $4.2 $45.00 $182.2K 859 498 FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $0.45 $0.42 $0.45 $45.50 $104.6K 2.0K 14 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.45 $16.35 $16.45 $60.00 $80.6K 3.8K 50 FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.43 $2.39 $2.43 $44.00 $70.9K 998 300 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.75 $13.6 $13.75 $55.00 $44.0K 2.2K 32

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is an international mining company. It has organized its mining operations into four primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. Its reportable segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde and Grasberg (Indonesia mining) copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining. It derives key revenue from the sale of Copper.

In light of the recent options history for Freeport-McMoRan, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Freeport-McMoRan's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,222,985, with FCX's price down by -2.73%, positioned at $43.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 50 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Freeport-McMoRan

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $52.0.

An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Freeport-McMoRan, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.