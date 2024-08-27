Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RIVN

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive RIVN we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $859,880 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $688,288.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $16.0 for Rivian Automotive over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rivian Automotive's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rivian Automotive's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $16.0, over the past month.

Rivian Automotive 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.98 $1.87 $1.89 $10.00 $415.8K 15.5K 2.2K RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.15 $4.0 $4.1 $15.00 $410.0K 1.6K 1.0K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $0.7 $0.67 $0.67 $14.00 $67.0K 15.5K 2.9K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.06 $1.05 $1.05 $15.00 $47.4K 11.5K 1.0K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.75 $4.7 $4.72 $10.00 $47.2K 3.6K 209

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

In light of the recent options history for Rivian Automotive, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Rivian Automotive's Current Market Status

With a volume of 17,079,444, the price of RIVN is up 1.04% at $14.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Rivian Automotive

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $17.6.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $19.

An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $16.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $20.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $15.

