Looking At Rocket Lab USA's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Rocket Lab USA. Our analysis of options history for Rocket Lab USA RKLB revealed 40 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $66,030, and 38 were calls, valued at $1,905,374.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $12.0 for Rocket Lab USA over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rocket Lab USA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rocket Lab USA's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.0 to $12.0 in the last 30 days.

Rocket Lab USA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.1 $1.0 $1.1 $8.00 $165.0K 392 6.0K RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.35 $1.2 $1.3 $10.00 $117.1K 48.6K 12.5K RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $1.25 $1.1 $1.15 $7.50 $116.1K 239 2.3K RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $1.05 $0.95 $0.96 $7.00 $109.8K 114 1.9K RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.5 $5.0 $5.0 $2.00 $100.0K 1.5K 234

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Rocket Lab USA, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Rocket Lab USA's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 73,915,648, the RKLB's price is up by 12.93%, now at $6.58.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Rocket Lab USA

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $6.5.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $6.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA, maintaining a target price of $7.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

