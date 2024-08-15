Looking At Procter & Gamble's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Procter & Gamble PG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Procter & Gamble.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $189,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $446,665.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $175.0 for Procter & Gamble, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.81 $1.71 $1.8 $160.00 $189.0K 1.4K 1.0K PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $9.1 $9.05 $9.05 $160.00 $85.9K 2.9K 100 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.6 $11.4 $11.6 $175.00 $78.8K 2.0K 76 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $9.15 $9.1 $9.1 $160.00 $55.5K 2.9K 237 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.0 $16.8 $17.0 $155.00 $52.7K 2.0K 62

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 53% of the firm's consolidated total.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Procter & Gamble, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,440,906, the price of PG is down -0.52% at $167.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Procter & Gamble

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $175.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $163.

An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $189.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $179.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $161.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $183.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Procter & Gamble options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.