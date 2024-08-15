Behind the Scenes of SoFi Techs's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on SoFi Techs. Our analysis of options history for SoFi Techs SOFI revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $596,728, and 4 were calls, valued at $147,460.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $15.0 for SoFi Techs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Techs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Techs's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Techs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.25 $8.15 $8.2 $15.00 $405.8K 91 500 SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.97 $0.94 $0.96 $7.00 $120.2K 55.2K 1.4K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $1.5 $1.37 $1.5 $10.00 $45.0K 23.9K 701 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.37 $2.36 $2.36 $7.00 $43.6K 4.8K 416 SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.24 $2.17 $2.18 $9.00 $43.5K 419 200

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

In light of the recent options history for SoFi Techs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of SoFi Techs

Trading volume stands at 22,540,131, with SOFI's price up by 1.82%, positioned at $6.73.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Techs

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $10.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $10.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SoFi Techs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.