Looking At MicroStrategy's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MicroStrategy MSTR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 46 extraordinary options activities for MicroStrategy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $716,510, and 32 are calls, amounting to $2,619,306.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $0.5 to $380.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MicroStrategy options trades today is 1195.88 with a total volume of 5,014.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MicroStrategy's big money trades within a strike price range of $0.5 to $380.0 over the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $141.0 $125.15 $133.18 $0.50 $412.8K 0 31 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $133.7 $125.0 $133.32 $0.50 $239.9K 0 102 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.4 $21.05 $21.15 $80.00 $209.3K 300 100 MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $15.65 $14.7 $15.41 $200.00 $139.3K 12.0K 346 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.95 $14.2 $14.4 $205.00 $129.6K 250 90

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MicroStrategy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

MicroStrategy's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,954,461, the MSTR's price is up by 1.29%, now at $133.16.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for MicroStrategy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $2040.0.

An analyst from Maxim Group persists with their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, maintaining a target price of $1930.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on MicroStrategy with a target price of $2150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MicroStrategy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.