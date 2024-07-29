This Is What Whales Are Betting On Goldman Sachs Gr

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Gr GS we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 68% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $459,778 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $3,284,252.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $320.0 to $620.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $320.0 to $620.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $65.05 $62.6 $64.85 $500.00 $1.9M 276 300 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $111.55 $110.45 $111.5 $390.00 $200.8K 112 24 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $91.9 $89.25 $89.65 $430.00 $179.3K 677 500 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $6.55 $6.5 $6.55 $510.00 $151.3K 1.1K 325 GS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $60.25 $59.3 $59.75 $550.00 $149.3K 2 25

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Goldman Sachs Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Goldman Sachs Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 847,717, the price of GS is up 0.47% at $501.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

Expert Opinions on Goldman Sachs Gr

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $488.6.

An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $500.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $520.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $485.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $565.

An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $373.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

