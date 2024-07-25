Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TXN

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Texas Instruments TXN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TXN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Texas Instruments.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $393,760, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $246,730.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $180.0 to $215.0 for Texas Instruments during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Texas Instruments's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Texas Instruments's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $180.0 to $215.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.55 $6.35 $6.55 $180.00 $360.2K 2.0K 1 TXN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $6.35 $6.3 $6.35 $200.00 $40.6K 2.4K 9 TXN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $4.15 $3.8 $4.04 $200.00 $39.8K 532 102 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $3.85 $3.65 $3.85 $195.00 $38.5K 133 102 TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $3.8 $3.6 $3.69 $195.00 $36.9K 133 314

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

In light of the recent options history for Texas Instruments, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Texas Instruments's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,979,691, the price of TXN is down -0.09% at $198.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

Expert Opinions on Texas Instruments

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $214.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $230.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Underweight rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $156.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $185.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $250.

An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Texas Instruments, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.