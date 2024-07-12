Lowe's Companies Unusual Options Activity For July 12

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lowe's Companies LOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Lowe's Companies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $263,183, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $466,967.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $145.0 to $270.0 for Lowe's Companies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lowe's Companies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lowe's Companies's whale activity within a strike price range from $145.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.15 $1.77 $2.15 $260.00 $129.0K 1.3K 12 LOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $50.7 $50.4 $50.4 $190.00 $110.8K 133 0 LOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.65 $14.45 $14.45 $210.00 $67.9K 152 36 LOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.0 $18.25 $18.25 $270.00 $52.9K 264 1 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.65 $14.5 $14.65 $210.00 $51.2K 152 0

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating more than 1,700 stores in the United States, after the 2023 divestiture of its Canadian locations (RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber). The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two thirds of products sold. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself (around 75% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial and professional business clients (around 25% of sales). We estimate Lowe's captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on US Census data and management's market size estimates.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lowe's Companies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,488,501, the price of LOW is up by 2.96%, reaching $236.56.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 39 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lowe's Companies

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $225.0.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.