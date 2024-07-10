Check Out What Whales Are Doing With VRTX

Loading... Loading...

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in VRTX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 0% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,340, and 7 calls, totaling $291,346.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $300.0 to $520.0 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vertex Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 208.25 with a total volume of 10.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vertex Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $520.0 over the last 30 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $120.0 $110.1 $115.0 $470.00 $57.5K 7 0 VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $10.7 $10.0 $10.5 $500.00 $54.6K 52 6 VRTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $220.4 $211.0 $215.5 $300.00 $43.1K 18 0 VRTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $42.2 $35.3 $40.0 $450.00 $40.0K 502 1 VRTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $26.4 $22.9 $26.4 $480.00 $39.6K 82 0

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 281,457, the price of VRTX is up by 0.45%, reaching $488.18.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $517.75.

An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $421.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $545.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $555.

An analyst from Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.