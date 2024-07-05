Spotlight on Mastercard: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Mastercard. Our analysis of options history for Mastercard MA revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $168,886, and 6 were calls, valued at $664,821.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $320.0 to $540.0 for Mastercard during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale activity within a strike price range from $320.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $45.95 $43.0 $44.5 $480.00 $293.7K 970 0 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.35 $10.55 $10.55 $540.00 $168.8K 149 0 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.25 $8.1 $8.25 $500.00 $59.4K 2.4K 21 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $34.6 $34.25 $34.55 $440.00 $51.8K 67 16 MA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $34.45 $33.15 $33.8 $440.00 $50.6K 67 1

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Mastercard, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Mastercard

With a trading volume of 2,219,374, the price of MA is down by -0.47%, reaching $446.07.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Mastercard

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $525.0.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Mastercard, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.