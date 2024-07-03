Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVS

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on CVS Health.

Looking at options history for CVS Health CVS we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $229,723 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $798,685.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $32.5 to $100.0 for CVS Health during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CVS Health's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CVS Health's whale activity within a strike price range from $32.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

CVS Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.3 $4.2 $4.2 $70.00 $151.6K 22.8K 0 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.3 $6.15 $6.25 $60.00 $108.1K 616 1 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.15 $4.1 $4.15 $70.00 $94.2K 22.8K 407 CVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.05 $6.85 $6.87 $60.00 $65.2K 4.8K 10 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.18 $2.17 $2.17 $57.50 $52.2K 2.6K 43

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,370,445, the price of CVS is down -1.67% at $56.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CVS Health

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $58.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $58.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CVS Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.