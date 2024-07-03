A Closer Look at Trade Desk's Options Market Dynamics

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Trade Desk TTD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TTD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Trade Desk. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $686,467, and 6 are calls, amounting to $254,233.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $110.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.7 $4.4 $4.4 $70.00 $176.0K 106 0 TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.8 $7.7 $7.8 $100.00 $155.2K 2.1K 334 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.0 $15.25 $15.42 $110.00 $72.5K 203 123 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $6.95 $6.85 $6.85 $100.00 $71.9K 796 80 TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.72 $2.51 $2.65 $60.00 $66.2K 99 0

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Trade Desk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Trade Desk

With a trading volume of 2,266,850, the price of TTD is up by 0.99%, reaching $99.31.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Trade Desk

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $110.0.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $110.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

