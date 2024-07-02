Smart Money Is Betting Big In SCHW Options

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Charles Schwab SCHW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SCHW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Charles Schwab.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $263,344, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $456,625.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $85.0 for Charles Schwab during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Charles Schwab options trades today is 3143.67 with a total volume of 44.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Charles Schwab's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.65 $70.00 $169.3K 4.4K 0 SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.36 $1.31 $1.34 $85.00 $134.0K 416 0 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.95 $3.9 $3.95 $80.00 $106.9K 10.8K 19 SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.21 $1.16 $1.2 $77.50 $96.0K 2.6K 12 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.95 $3.9 $3.95 $80.00 $90.4K 10.8K 19

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $8 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2023. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Charles Schwab, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Charles Schwab's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,273,906, with SCHW's price up by 0.98%, positioned at $74.14.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Charles Schwab

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $76.0.

An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

