Procter & Gamble Unusual Options Activity For July 01

Loading... Loading...

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Procter & Gamble PG, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Procter & Gamble. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 45% bullish and 45% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $34,428, and 10 calls, totaling $412,495.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $155.0 to $195.0 for Procter & Gamble during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Procter & Gamble's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Procter & Gamble's significant trades, within a strike price range of $155.0 to $195.0, over the past month.

Procter & Gamble 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.5 $12.9 $13.5 $155.00 $74.2K 2.3K 56 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.45 $13.0 $13.45 $155.00 $73.9K 2.3K 111 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.0 $13.65 $14.0 $155.00 $53.2K 2.3K 17 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.95 $5.85 $5.95 $170.00 $38.0K 4.9K 11 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.65 $5.6 $5.65 $170.00 $36.1K 4.9K 75

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 53% of the firm's consolidated total.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Procter & Gamble, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Procter & Gamble's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 7,619,194, the PG's price is down by -1.33%, now at $162.72.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 25 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Procter & Gamble

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $187.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $187.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Procter & Gamble with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.