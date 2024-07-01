Trade Desk's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Trade Desk TTD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TTD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 29 extraordinary options activities for Trade Desk. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 34% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $793,847, and 20 are calls, amounting to $1,101,143.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $115.0 for Trade Desk over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trade Desk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trade Desk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $115.0, over the past month.

Trade Desk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.45 $8.4 $8.4 $97.50 $168.0K 147 400 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.25 $8.2 $8.2 $97.50 $163.1K 147 611 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $8.75 $8.6 $8.7 $97.50 $120.0K 147 202 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.46 $2.45 $2.45 $97.50 $114.1K 590 8 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.2 $20.8 $20.8 $110.00 $104.0K 844 0

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

In light of the recent options history for Trade Desk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,083,257, the TTD's price is up by 0.08%, now at $97.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Trade Desk

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $110.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $110.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $110.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Trade Desk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.