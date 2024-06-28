A Closer Look at PDD Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on PDD Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PDD Holdings PDD revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $1,405,629, and 6 were calls, valued at $672,991.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $210.0 for PDD Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PDD Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PDD Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.3 $12.4 $12.75 $130.00 $1.2M 4.1K 0 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.51 $2.43 $2.43 $160.00 $185.9K 5.2K 1 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.6 $10.5 $10.5 $210.00 $157.5K 172 301 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.0 $10.5 $10.5 $210.00 $157.5K 172 1 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.45 $8.15 $9.15 $180.00 $92.4K 685 0

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PDD Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is PDD Holdings Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,760,785, with PDD's price up by 0.36%, positioned at $132.42.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 60 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.