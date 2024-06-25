Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in FedEx

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on FedEx.

Looking at options history for FedEx FDX we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $648,506 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $844,311.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $190.0 and $300.0 for FedEx, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of FedEx stands at 799.87, with a total volume reaching 8,626.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in FedEx, situated within the strike price corridor from $190.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $17.5 $17.05 $17.22 $240.00 $153.1K 290 517 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.95 $12.9 $12.91 $280.00 $134.3K 1.3K 6 FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $35.9 $35.35 $35.35 $280.00 $106.0K 191 0 FDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/05/24 $2.1 $2.0 $2.05 $280.00 $102.5K 979 301 FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $35.35 $34.35 $34.55 $250.00 $89.8K 207 0

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2023, which ended May 2023, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 11% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with FedEx, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

FedEx's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,328,957, the price of FDX is down by -0.92%, reaching $254.15.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

Expert Opinions on FedEx

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $297.6666666666667.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $318.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $275.

An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on FedEx, maintaining a target price of $300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for FedEx with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.