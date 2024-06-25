Cleanspark Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Loading... Loading...

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Cleanspark CLSK, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CLSK often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Cleanspark. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 75% bullish and 12% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $79,939, and 7 calls, totaling $403,964.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $35.0 for Cleanspark over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleanspark's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleanspark's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleanspark 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.4 $7.5 $8.25 $25.00 $100.6K 4.1K 4 CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $0.75 $0.7 $0.7 $17.50 $86.2K 2.3K 179 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $0.8 $0.75 $0.8 $16.00 $79.9K 1.0K 6 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.65 $2.5 $2.65 $35.00 $58.5K 4.0K 14 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $4.9 $5.1 $20.00 $50.9K 12.9K 77

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cleanspark, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Cleanspark's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 19,349,809, with CLSK's price up by 0.12%, positioned at $16.53.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cleanspark

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.166666666666668.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $27.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cleanspark, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cleanspark with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.