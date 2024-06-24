Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CRWD Options

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,178,940 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $291,405.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $290.0 to $480.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CrowdStrike Holdings stands at 444.8, with a total volume reaching 1,621.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CrowdStrike Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $290.0 to $480.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $29.65 $29.1 $29.6 $350.00 $740.0K 460 0 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $32.6 $31.9 $31.9 $290.00 $127.6K 380 0 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $22.75 $22.1 $22.4 $380.00 $112.0K 467 12 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/28/24 $2.24 $2.06 $2.1 $370.00 $105.0K 495 1.4K CRWD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $31.9 $31.55 $31.9 $290.00 $82.9K 380 0

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

In light of the recent options history for CrowdStrike Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of CrowdStrike Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 1,923,818, the CRWD's price is down by -0.37%, now at $379.22.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $398.6.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $420.

An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $380.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $400.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $400.

An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $393.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CrowdStrike Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.