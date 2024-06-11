What the Options Market Tells Us About Baidu

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 9% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $342,522 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $314,274.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $102.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $102.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $7.05 $7.0 $7.05 $90.00 $142.4K 495 11 BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.7 $4.6 $4.6 $90.00 $91.9K 1.7K 53 BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $9.0 $8.9 $8.95 $100.00 $89.4K 687 153 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.05 $8.9 $8.95 $100.00 $89.4K 687 53 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $14.25 $14.0 $14.0 $95.00 $51.8K 197 0

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2022. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Baidu, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Baidu's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,284,192, the price of BIDU is down -1.61% at $93.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Baidu

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $146.66666666666666.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Baidu with a target price of $135.

An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $180.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $125.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Baidu with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.