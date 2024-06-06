A Closer Look at TeraWulf's Options Market Dynamics

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on TeraWulf WULF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WULF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for TeraWulf.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 13%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $142,500, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,198,467.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $5.5 for TeraWulf over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for TeraWulf's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across TeraWulf's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1.0 to $5.5, over the past month.

TeraWulf 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $0.8 $0.7 $0.75 $4.00 $337.5K 10.9K 551 WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.45 $1.3 $1.45 $3.00 $162.2K 4.3K 4.3K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.5 $1.3 $1.5 $3.00 $161.7K 4.3K 1.2K WULF CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.5 $1.5 $1.5 $4.00 $150.0K 1.8K 1.0K WULF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $1.05 $0.95 $0.95 $4.00 $142.5K 28 28

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. The company's primary focus is supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. The company's primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with TeraWulf, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of TeraWulf

Currently trading with a volume of 38,070,071, the WULF's price is up by 17.92%, now at $3.29.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 67 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.